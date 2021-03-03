Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the man who has been given money by President Uhuru Kenyatta to champion for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Ahmednasir said Uhuru has given Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, money and resources to campaign for BBI.

He said the Head of State made the move after realising that party leaders Raila Odinga(ODM), Musalia Mudavadi(ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula(Ford Kenya) cannot be trusted with public money.

“Dr. Karanja KIBICHO (Principal Secretary, Interior) has emerged as the SOLE driving force behind bbi. Very unusual for a civil servant to be that vocal/upfront..but I know the reason..H.E REFUSES to trust politicians especially those in ODM, ANC and KANU with public funds. SIMPLE,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Sources said even Raila Odinga is begging money from Karanja Kibicho to popularize BBI at the coastal region where he has camped for 5 days.

