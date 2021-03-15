Monday, March 15, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against endorsing anyone for president come 2022, saying that doing so would be disastrous.

Speaking on Inooro TV’s breakfast show, Waruguru, who recently defected from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp to rejoin Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camp, stated that the president should proceed to retirement quietly like his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, who did not endorse anyone to succeed him.

According to her, Ruto has gained a lot of mileage and his hustler narrative is auguring well with the masses and they are embracing the idea.

She stated that as a result of Ruto’s growing influence, he would beat Uhuru’s candidate by 8 am in August next year.

She said what will happen to Uhuru’s preferred candidate will be similar to what happened to him in 2002 when Kibaki trounced him despite having the backing of the then President Daniel Arap Moi.

“I always speak the truth.”

“I do not lie because I am not a sycophant.”

“Let me tell you the bare truth, if Matiang’i is brought by the state to the field, he will fail,” she said.

