Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has handpicked the late Bonchari MP, John Oyioka’s widow, Teresa Oroo, to fly his UDA flag in the by-election scheduled for May.

Teresa’s candidature was agreed upon by UDA and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after they agreed to join forces.

“United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to support the candidature of Mrs. Teresa Bitutu Oroo, wife of the late Bonchari MP Hon Oroo Oyioka on a UDA ticket,” a tweet by the outfit read.

The Bonchari MP seat was left vacant following the death of Oyioka at a Kisumu hospital on Monday, February 15, after a long illness.

The first-term lawmaker was elected to the National Assembly in 2017 on the PDP ticket after he trounced the then MP, John Zebedeo Opore.

The legislator was laid to rest on Friday, February 26.

The Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), announced Bonchari residents would go to the ballot on May 18 to elect their parliamentary representative in a by-election.

