Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is among politicians celebrating the eminent fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, saying he saw this coming.

On March 9, 2018, Uhuru and Raila made a handshake that was billed as the last bullet to slay the dragon of perennial ethnic animosities that often accompany presidential elections.

But three years on, the handshake has caused wide divisions on the political scene with its product – the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) – dividing leaders almost in the middle.

On Saturday Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who is a close ally of Raila, threatened to pull out of the handshake over the frustrations they are undergoing under Uhuru’s men.

Speaking on Monday, Kang’ata said that the political romance between Uhuru and Raila is ‘officially over’.

“The handshake is almost over. I can tell you because I have been in politics for (a) long time. Whenever a small argument or mistrust enters into a political relationship, it can never be repaired. So the handshake is officially over,” Kang’ata said.

