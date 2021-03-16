Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader have turned to radio to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This follows the ban on political rallies by Uhuru last week over the surge of Covid-19 infections.

The president and Raila are set to identify influential figures and constitutional experts to appear on both vernacular and national radio stations to champion BBI.

“We are going to use radio and other electronic media and we shall observe with the Ministry of Health protocols,” said BBI Secretariat co-chair Junet Mohammed.

In order to avoid jeopardizing the planned referendum, the BBI proponents had to re-strategize their campaign plans.

“Part of our new strategy following the ban of political rallies is to use the mass media to communicate with Kenyans,” said BBI co-chair, Dennis Waweru.

He also pointed out that the media campaign will be coordinated by the secretariat.

The president announced a ban on political rallies for 30 days posing a challenge to BBI campaigns as proponents were set to hit the road in March with an aim of seeking public support for reforms of the Constitution, ahead of the referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST