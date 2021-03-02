Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in Central Kenya come the 2022 General Elections.

This was revealed by his allies who demonstrated Ruto’s growing popularity among Kikuyus despite onslaught by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

According to the Tanga Tanga brigade, the people of Central Kenya are so passionate about Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions that they will not abandon him.

The confidants said the region has decided to follow their conscience and do what they called “the right thing” by supporting Ruto’s plan to succeed Uhuru.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagu said the DP’s popularity in Central Kenya has not been dimmed by the persecution by his rivals.

“In fact, Central Kenya has been behind Ruto and will remain behind Ruto.”

“Nothing has changed on the ground because our people know who means well for them,” Gachagua said.

He noted that Uhuru and Raila will have it very rough in trying to take on Ruto in Central Kenya as their efforts would end up in smoke.

According to Gachagua, Uhuru and Raila have deployed all manner of schemes to counter the DP’s rising wave of popularity but have all ended up to nothing.

“Our people are clear who they will vote for in 2022.”

“They will not accept a candidate imposed on them,” he said.

The President had held a large meeting at Sagana State Lodge with select leaders from Mt Kenya where he accused Ruto of trying to get into his “bedroom” through the backdoor.

Uhuru’s allies had claimed that the meeting dealt Ruto’s forays in Mt. Kenya a staggering blow and complicated his chances of succeeding Uhuru.

However, the DP’s allies believe the offensive against his presidential bid had shored up his popularity and enhanced his chances of victory despite Uhuru’s onslaught.

The Kenyan DAILY POST