Friday, March 5, 2021 – Jubilee Party managed to win Huruma and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections that were held on Thursday.

In Huruma ward, Uasin Gishu County, Lucy Ngendo, a widow to the former area MCA, Peter Chomba, won the seat and was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mrs. Ngendo garnered 2, 498 votes flooring 12 other candidates to clinch victory.

Peter Wanjohi of The New Democrat (TND) emerged second with 1, 147 votes while the rest got less than 1000 votes each.

The by-election was characterised by voter apathy with less than 30 percent turnout.

The ward has over 31,000 registered voters.

Though Jubilee Party bigwigs celebrated the win, Deputy President William Ruto was the first to endorse Ngendo for the MCA seat during the funeral of her husband, Peter Chomba.

Ruto, in a video, told other leaders on the need to have Lucy Chomba fit into the shoes of her departed husband.

Here is the video of Ruto’s endorsing Lucy Ngendo even before she contested for the seat.

