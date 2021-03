Monday, March 8, 2021 – Anatoli Kiiiza, a 32-year-old man from neighboring Uganda, has asked Ugandan Government under the leadership of the no-nonsense President Yoweri Museveni to allow him to test his locally made missile.

In 2016, he made the same request to the Government to clear his ‘missile test’ but his efforts bore no fruits despite being arrested 7 times.

He claims he can also make a rocket launcher.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST