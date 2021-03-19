Friday, March 19, 2021 – UDA candidate in the just concluded Machakos senatorial by-election, Urbanus Ngengele, has conceded defeat.

This is after Wiper candidate Kavindu Muthama trounced him with 104,080 votes against 19,735 votes.

In an interview, Ngengele expressed his utter shock by the outcome of the results but maintained that he had learned from the experience.

“I was very shocked by the outcome of the results but asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani,” he stated.

He appeared to blame Deputy President William Ruto and former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama for his loss, saying were it not for the system to help the Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s candidate, things would have been different.

Nonetheless, he thanked Ruto and Muthama for believing and supporting him.

Ngengele noted that the voter turnout was very low and appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to consider holding the by-elections on weekends when most of the voters were home.

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Mutua Katuku withdrew from the race days to the by-election after sealing a deal in State House to block Ruto’s UDA in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST