Wednesday, 17 March 2021 – The proverbial forty days of these two farm attendants have finally reached after they were caught hiding eggs in their clothes.

The two women who work in a chicken farm have been stealing eggs from their employer every time they leave work.

A video shared online shows their boss frisking them before they left work for home and in the process; she recovered more than 3 crates of egg perfectly hidden in their clothes.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST