Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Shaffie Weru has suffered another blow days after he was fired, following Radio Africa Group’s decision to sue him for breach of contract and negligence after he made derogatory remarks that support violence against women live on air.

Radio Africa is seeking damages amounting to Sh 150 Million from Shaffie Weru for loss of business and reputational damage of the companies’ 15-year-old and 20-year-old brands.

The company states that Shaffie contravened the company’s policies and his employment contract, leading to the termination of his services.

“His actions were unconscionable and amount to severe gross misconduct. He should have known better having been in the media industry for 18 years and receiving continuous training on media regulators’ programming codes, broadcasting regulations, and codes of conduct and ethics. Including a very recent training by the Media Council of Kenya in February 2021 which covered: Ethics and Code of Conduct, Fake news and Fact-checking, Interview skills, Conflict Sensitive Journalism, Hate Speech Dilemma in media, On-air presentation skills,” the management said in a statement.

The company said it will defend any claims made by Shaffie to damage its reputation.

The renowned radio presenter had written a letter to Radio Africa through his lawyers demanding Ksh 21 Million for unlawful dismissal.

The company has suffered huge losses after East African Breweries Limited (EABL) paused all forms of advertising on Radio Africa after Shaffie made reckless statements that support gender-based violence alongside his co-presenters, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville.

The Kenyan DAILY POST