Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – A section of Kenyans flocked to Nairobi Central Business District and held demos at Kencom, pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to re-open the country so that they can run their hustles as they observe Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to the media, the angry Kenyans told the President that they can no longer pay rent and feed their families after he imposed a partial lockdown in Nairobi last week.

“Rais tufungulie nchi, tutalipa aje rent, tutakula nini, tutaishi namna gani bila kazi and familia zinatugemea nyumbani, “they ranted.

They want Uhuru to listen to their plight and ease some of the stringent measures that have been put to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

