Generics Africa Ltd, the leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Kenya is committed to working in partnership with pharmacists and manufacturers to improve healthcare in the communities we serve.

To achieve our mission, we are seeking to fill the following positions:

On-The- Job Warehouse Trainees

2 Positions

Reports to: Warehouse Manager

Key Roles:

Receive, store and issue the pharmaceutical products while keeping proper records of all transactions.

Keep record of First Expiry First out (FEFO) and First in First Out (FIFO) systems for storage and issuance of items.

Participate in carrying out daily, quarterly and End- Year stock take.

Ensure the warehouse is clean and well organized.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Degree/ Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain or any Business-related course

Possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

At least 6 months of experience in a busy warehouse.

Excellent organizational and planning skills.

Reliable and trustworthy

Quick learner

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to recruitment@genericsafrica.com by 11th March 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title on the subject of the email.