Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Marketing Project Trainee.
Job Responsibilities:
- Support the customer marketing manager in marketing activations;
- Support in copy approval process of promotional materials by loading materials on content Lab.
- Support in logistical preparation of marketing activities.
- Management of promotional materials and inventory;
- Manage the receipt and inventory of promotional material as per established guidelines.
- Support the commercial excellence assigned projects.
- Analysis and upload of MCCPs.
- Consolidation of CORE Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)
- Follow up on Veeva queries and resolution.
- Consolidation of the consents files for uploading on veeva files.
- Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department
Skills:
- Ability work with cross functional teams
- Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines
- Self-starter with ability to work with minimum supervision
- Data Analytics skill
Academic Qualification:
Bachelor degree in Administration, Marketing/Diploma in Sales and Marketing
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 31st March 2021.
Clearly indicate the job title.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.