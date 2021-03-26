Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Marketing Project Trainee.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Support the customer marketing manager in marketing activations;
  • Support in copy approval process of promotional materials by loading materials on content Lab.
  • Support in logistical preparation of marketing activities.
  • Management of promotional materials and inventory;
  • Manage the receipt and inventory of promotional material as per established guidelines.
  • Support the commercial excellence assigned projects.
  • Analysis and upload of MCCPs.
  • Consolidation of CORE Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)
  • Follow up on Veeva queries and resolution.
  • Consolidation of the consents files for uploading on veeva files.
  • Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department

Skills:

  • Ability work with cross functional teams
  • Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines
  • Self-starter with ability to work with minimum supervision
  • Data Analytics skill

Academic Qualification:

Bachelor degree in Administration, Marketing/Diploma in Sales and Marketing

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 31st March 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

