Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Marketing Project Trainee.

Job Responsibilities:

Support the customer marketing manager in marketing activations;

Support in copy approval process of promotional materials by loading materials on content Lab.

Support in logistical preparation of marketing activities.

Management of promotional materials and inventory;

Manage the receipt and inventory of promotional material as per established guidelines.

Support the commercial excellence assigned projects.

Analysis and upload of MCCPs.

Consolidation of CORE Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)

Follow up on Veeva queries and resolution.

Consolidation of the consents files for uploading on veeva files.

Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department

Skills:

Ability work with cross functional teams

Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines

Self-starter with ability to work with minimum supervision

Data Analytics skill

Academic Qualification:

Bachelor degree in Administration, Marketing/Diploma in Sales and Marketing

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 31st March 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.