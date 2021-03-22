Monday, 22 March 2021 – Switch TV host, Joyce Maina, has confirmed that she is no longer dating renowned sports journalist Tony Kwalanda.

Kwalanda, who moved to Switch TV after he was laid off at K24, proposed to Joyce last year around October when the station was celebrating its second anniversary.

Lovestruck Joyce flaunted her engagement ring after Kwalanda made the surprise proposal and praised him for treating her like a queen.

After the publicized engagement that grabbed showbiz headlines, they started flaunting PDAs on social media while rocking matching outfits like a couple made in heaven.

They would exchange romantic notes on their respective social platforms and everybody thought they would settle down as husband and wife.

However, it seems their relationship was short-lived after Joyce revealed that she is currently single during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

“Are you dating Kwalanda” a fan inquired and she responded saying, “No,”.

See screenshots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST