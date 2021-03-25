Thursday, 25 March 2021 – A few days ago, Switch TV host, Joyce Maina, confirmed that she had broken up with her colleague and boyfriend, Tony Kwalanda.

Although the pretty TV host did not disclose why they broke up, she confirmed that she is single during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

Kwalanda also disclosed that he parted ways with the fast-rising TV host and thanked her for making his life better.

It appears Kwalanda is finding it difficult to move on after his affair with Joyce hit a snag.

The popular sports TV anchor shared photos of him and Joyce during their good times and expressed how he misses her dearly.

In one of the posts, Kwalanda is seen goofing around with the beautiful TV host in a restaurant.

He captioned the post, “This is hard” and added Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts in the background.

In another post, Kwalanda gushed over Joyce’s stunning looks saying, “You are a beautiful soul”.

Kwalanda proposed to Joyce Maina last year with an expensive engagement ring.

He pulled the surprise engagement in front of his workmates when Switch TV was celebrating its anniversary.

They would share photos on their respective social platforms flaunting couple goals in matching outfits after the publicized engagement but as predicted, their affair did not last for long.

