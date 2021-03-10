Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will not field a candidate in the Garissa Senatorial by-election.

The seat fell vacant last month following the untimely death of Garissa Senator, Yusuf Haji.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Duale said UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, will stay out of the poll “in honour and respect of the late senator”.

Duale said community leaders, elders and professionals have resolved to back Abdikadir Mohamed Yusuf Haji as an unopposed candidate to replace his father.

“As as the DP ordered in Huruma ward, Uasin Gishu County, we agreed that due to the position as respect that we have for our former senator, we unanimously agreed that our candidate will be Abdul,” Duale said.

Duale, however, said that come next year’s general election, he will rally the pastoralist community to switch to UDA noting that the outfit that rebranded recently from the Party of Development and Reforms has roots in the region.

“For now, the party is not that critical factor compared to the interests of the community. We are optimistic that once the term of this government comes to an end, we will embark on a new journey where we know the aspirations and development agenda of our people will be taken care of,” he said.

The Garissa senatorial by-election will be held on May 18th, 2021.

