Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – United Kingdom diplomats living in Kenya have rejected an offer by the Kenyan government to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Monday, the Kenyan government announced that it will offer 25,000 United Nations staff and diplomatic staff AstraZeneca vaccines even as the country battles with the third wave which is proving to be deadlier than the first and second waves.

However, the United Kingdom has said its diplomatic staff working in Kenya will not take up the offer by the Kenya government.

“We are vaccinating our staff in Kenya, and their dependents, in line with the UK’s domestic vaccination roll-out plan,” a senior UK embassy official told BBC on Wednesday.

Kenya, which is offering free vaccines to diplomatic staff, is yet to inoculate health workers and the vulnerable drawing criticism from doctors.

“Kenyans must be given priority,” said Chibanzi Mwachonda, head of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

Kenya has so far only received two batches of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines – just over 1 million via COVAX and a 100,000 shot donation from the Indian government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST