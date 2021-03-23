Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has sparked controversy within Deputy President William Ruto’s inner circle.

This is after he praised President Uhuru Kenyatta for how he has handled the Covid-19 situation in the country since the first case was announced on March 13, 2020.

In a statement, Kuria, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, compared Kenya to Tanzania and commended Uhuru for sticking to his guns in issuing directions of how the country would fight the virus.

“I believe that Magufuli has not died of Coronavirus.”

“He has died out of an extreme attack of stupidity.”

“And President Kenyatta has handled the pandemic way much more responsibly than we care to credit him,” Kuria stated.

The lawmaker acknowledged that the president had taken very unpopular decisions like lockdown despite his critics’ arguments that his decisions were political.

“Mr. President, I salute you. I will always give credit where it’s due and criticize where necessary,” Kuria stated.

However, Kuria’s statement has not gone down well with Tanga Tanga members, who have previously accused him of being the president’s spy.

The sharp-tongued legislator admitted that his new message to Uhuru was likely to reinforce the claims of being a mole.

“In a country that looks at everything using political and partisan lenses I know this will be misinterpreted and the usual ones will call me a mole,” he added.

Kuria is a Covid-19 survivor, having been admitted to Karen Hospital for 27 days in 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST