Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is currently mourning the death of one of his “family” members.

In a statement, the Orange party announced the death of Westlands ODM official, Jeffer Kassam.

“Our Westlands Branch Secretary and former MCA for Parklands/Highridge Ward in Nairobi Hon. Jeffer Kassam died while receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in New Delhi, India last Saturday. He was buried in Delhi in accordance with Muslim traditions. We pray for his family,” ODM wrote in a statement.

Sources said Honourable Kassam was first attacked by COVID-19 and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi and when his condition worsened he was airlifted to India for specialized treatment.

Kassam’s death comes at a time Raila Odinga is battling COVID -19 after he tested positive two weeks ago.

Raila Odinga, who was hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital was discharged a week ago and he is currently stable though on mandatory 14-day isolation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST