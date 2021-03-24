Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is currently mourning the death of one of his ‘family’ members who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Commenting on Twitter, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, announced the demise of acting party chairperson George Mwangi who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Wetangula eulogised Mwangi as an intelligent and esteemed member who had a good vision for the party.

“The cruel hand of death has again struck our Ford Kenya fraternity. Our long-serving, dedicated and loyal Nyeri branch chair & NEC member George Mwangi has left us. He has stood by me & the party leadership in every situation. Our prayers for his family,” Wetangula said on his Twitter page.

Mwangi’s death comes barely days after several prominent leaders succumbed to covid-19.

On Tuesday, Jubilee Party Executive Director, James Waweru, succumbed to Covid-19.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Mr. Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to become a top public administrator.

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” Uhuru, who is Jubilee Party leader stated.

