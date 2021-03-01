Monday, March 1, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, was on Sunday forced to run on foot when Deputy President William Ruto visited the Gatanga constituency for a series of rallies.

Ruto, who is second in command, visited Gatura, Ndakaini, Kirwara, and Kihumbuini, where he was met by a sea of humanity when he visited the vote-rich region.

Kangata, who was among area leaders welcoming the DP, was forced to run on foot towards a church service in which Ruto was in attendance after the youth blocked his vehicle in jubilation as they welcomed him.

Donning a blue suit and matching shirt, the MP could be seen running so fast that his security detail was struggling to catch up with him.

Kang’ata, who was recently de-whipped as Senate Chief Majority Whip, because of his perceived closeness to the DP, is becoming popular and he is likely the next Murang’a Governor following Mwangi Wa Iria’s exit in 2022.

