Friday, March 19, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has reacted after Deputy President William Ruto‘s UDA party was humiliated in the just concluded Machakos Senatorial by-election.

UDA candidate, Urbanus Ngengele, came second after Wiper Democratic Movement candidate, Agnes Kavindu, won the election with a landslide.

Kavindu garnered 104,352 votes against Ngengele’s 19,786.

Commenting about the humiliating defeat, Murathe who is the best and closest friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta termed the party as useless with its members full of pride.

He said soon the party will go into political oblivion since it has no ideal or any manifesto to sell to Kenyans.

“UDA losing in any by-election. USELESS party with members full of pride, down you, will go.” Murathe wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, UDA leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, have congratulated Ngengele for becoming second, saying that is a good direction for a party that is barely 3 months old.

The Kenyan DAILY POST