Monday, March 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has asked the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to read the mood of the country before hiking fuel prices.

On Sunday, EPRA announced the latest prices of fuel that sparked a public outcry.

The Raila Odinga-led party was the first political party to condemn the hike in fuel prices.

In a statement issued by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Sunday, the Orange party asked EPRA to revoke the new prices saying this is not the right time for a price increase since many Kenyans have been affected by COVID-19.

Sifuna said the price changes are shocking, coming soon after the previous month’s increase and just as the country is going into a third wave of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been a tragedy for the already heavily-taxed population. Central to this tragedy has been the cost of energy, which has an impact on every facet of our lives,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna said though the government needs money to fund its operations, this is not the right time to hike fuel prices.

“In the African culture, you do not milk a dead cow,” Sifuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST