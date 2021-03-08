Monday, March 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence over claims of a possible fallout with his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to sources, Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, was to hold a mega rally in Kibra at the Kamukunji grounds, a rally that had been dubbed the “Kamukunji Declaration”, where it is alleged he was to call off the handshake deal.

However, when Uhuru got wind of Raila’s plan, he called him on Friday night and begged him not to hold the rally.

Raila is said to be unhappy since some of the leaders allied to President Kenyatta are sabotaging the handshake and also Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

And now, Raila has spoken hours after the allegations.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, Raila joined the world in celebrating International Women’s day.

Raila has revealed that he is proud of Kenyan women who have made countless sacrifices for the nation since time immemorial.

“WE CELEBRATE YOU! Throughout history, you have and always continue to make countless sacrifices for Nations and humanity. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all our wonderful women out there! Proud of you!”, Raila wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST