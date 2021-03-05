Friday, March 5, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has commented over the defeat of the ODM candidate in the Matungu by-election where Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Oscar Nabulindo, emerged victorious.

Nabulindo garnered 14,260 against ODM’s David Were who garnered 10,565 votes.

In a statement, Raila, through ODM’s Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, said Were faced a combined effort of ANC, Ford Kenya, Kanu and Wiper parties but still came a strong second.

“Even though the result is not exactly what we had aimed for, coming a very strong second with close to 11,000 votes against 14,000 combined efforts of ANC, Ford Kenya, Kanu and Wiper parties confirms that ODM remains the party to beat nationally,” said Ong’wen.

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Alex Kakai came a distant third with 5,513 votes.

After the win, Mudavadi termed the Matungu by-election as a referendum on the Luhya unity.

Mudavadi said anybody who has been thinking that the Luhya community is not united should learn from Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections.

In Kabuchai, Ford Kenya candidate, Majimbo Kalasinga, won the seat

The Kenyan DAILY POST