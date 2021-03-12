Friday, March 12, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was on Thursday diagnosed with COVID-19 after a series of tests at the Nairobi Hospital.

Raila, who skipped a planned ceremony at State House to mark the third anniversary of the March 9, 2018 Handshake with President Kenyatta after being taken ill, becomes the highest-profile political leader in the country to contract the deadly virus.

When he was informed that he has Covid-19 by his doctors, led by Prof Oluoch Olunya, Raila accepted the verdict but begged doctors to discharge him as soon as possible so that he can self-isolate at his Karen home.

“He wants to be discharged and go home. He insists he is okay and can rest at home but we want him to be monitored for some time,” said one of the doctors.

His blood pressure was monitored and is okay and also his blood sugar.

