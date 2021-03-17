Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has briefed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on what Kenyans are saying about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The country is expected to go for a referendum soon after more than twenty-four county assemblies voted for the Bill last month.

With the parliament expected to debate on the bill, the next stage for BBI will be subjecting it to a referendum with Kenyans expected to seal the fate of the initiative which was birthed after Uhuru and Raila’s handshake in 2018.

The Bill has however been facing opposition from a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto and other civil society groups such as Linda Katiba which have argued that the country is not in a referendum mood.

According to NIS briefs, the BBI report is still unpopular to many Kenyans and in case of a referendum, Uhuru and Raila will be embarrassed badly by angry wananchi.

The NIS report comes amidst high fuel prices and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST