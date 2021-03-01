Monday, March 1, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, is in mourning following the death of his son, Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani.

The teenager passed away following months of illness and hospital admission for severe respiratory illness.

According to a medical appeal poster sent out for Mr. Kinyanjui, the family explained that he fell ill late last year.

“He was admitted with a severe case of Pneumonia resulting in him developing and being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). A condition where the lungs have experienced an injury” reads part of the poster.

The family was seeking assistance to clear a hospital bill that had accrued to over Sh6 million.

Confirming the news of his death, Molo MP Kimani Kuria, mourned the deceased as a “man of the people”.

“It is sad morning to the family of my colleague Hon Onesmas Kimani Ngunjiri MP Bahati following the demise of his son Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani aka AK 47. AK was such a young man full of life and a man of the people.

“I remember the great moments we have held with him and his brothers, and Sister Edith and I will surely miss him. Rest with the angels bro, and pole sana to the family for the loss,” the Molo MP stated.

Kimani Ngunjiri is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Nakuru County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST