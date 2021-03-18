Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has responded to allies of former Prime Minister Raia Odinga who had asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack him.

A fortnight ago, Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, accused Kibicho of undermining the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

Orengo and Amollo also accused Kibicho of frustrating those campaigning for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The two threatened to pull out of the handshake if Kibicho is not sacked.

But speaking on Thursday, Kibicho, who has the President’s ear, dismissed the claims and said he will not be distracted by noisemakers and will continue popularising BBI across the country.

“The constitution is for everybody, not just the politicians, and we will continue carrying out civic education on the BBI process. Some people see us talking about it, and they tell us to keep quiet because the BBI is political. That is not the case,” Kibicho said.

“We have a responsibility as the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to ensure everyone is educated on the document,” Kibicho added.

