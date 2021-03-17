Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally cleared the air over his removal as Jubilee Party Deputy leader.

In a shocking move that was executed by Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) on Monday, Ruto was removed as Deputy Party leader for allegedly going against the party ideals and principles.

However, reacting to the move, Ruto’s allies led by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, laughed off the decision saying the DP left the ruling party a long time ago.

Nyoro said Ruto‘s new house is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the party slogan is the ‘wheelbarrow’

“We moved from Jubilee a long time ago, our party now is UDA. Let them do whatever they want but that cannot take away any iota of the DP’s support,” Nyoro said.

“It is like trying to fire a former minister when he long time ago left the position. We left the Jubilee bones to Tuju (Raphael) and Murathe (David), we moved away with the flesh,” Nyoro added.

NMC is now waiting for the ratification of the decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) which is chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST