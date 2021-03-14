Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Renowned economist, David Ndii, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his advisors are burning the midnight oil trying to come up with a formula of winning the 2022 presidential election.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Sunday, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said the ‘system’ wants to get rid of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto before 2022 so that they can install a ‘puppet’ president.

Those considered to be a ‘puppet’ president are Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ndii also said though Raila joined the Jubilee government to destroy Ruto, he will together with DP be vanquished ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

“Game Theory 101: Nash Equilibrium Obtains when none of the competitors has the incentive to change their initial strategy. Example: Uhuru: finish Ruto & Raila, install puppet regime. Raila: finish Ruto, inherit “system” MDVD: compromise candidate Kalonzo: pitia kati kati,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

Ndii‘s revelations come amidst rumors that Ruto and Raila Odinga may work together in the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST