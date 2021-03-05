Friday, March 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is slowly and secretly preparing his retirement which is only 15 months away.

From constructing palatial retirement homes in Narok and Rongai, the Head of State is also looking for the person who will succeed him as Mt Kenya spokesman.

Uhuru has been Mt Kenya spokesman since 2013 and he is supposed to hand over the baton once he retires in 2022.

One of those who he has endorsed as Mt Kenya spokesman is National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi.

On Saturday, Muturi will be installed as a senior elder of the Meru community by Njuri Ncheke in a ceremony that will be reportedly attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Njuri Ncheke council chairperson, Josphat Murangiri, yesterday confirmed the event.

Embu, Mbeere, Meru and Kikuyu elders will be present.

“It will be a big event that will, of course, have political ramifications in the region. We know what will happen will not please everyone, especially the power brokers. But Muturi is a senior politician from this side of the mountain and we want our voice to be heard,” Murangiri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST