Friday, March 12, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, could have got Covid-19 from a prominent Mombasa family.

The former Prime Minister visited the family last week when he was on a tour of the region and unknown to him, some of the businessman’s relatives had been infected.

“These people are known to Raila and he didn’t know that they had patients, some in critical condition. Raila met them and spent some time with them only for him to return to Nairobi with Covid symptoms,” said one of the Raila aides.

As a result of the meeting, Raila’s entire team of about 30 staff was tested yesterday and asked to go into quarantine.

“Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021, we have confirmed that Rt Hon Odinga has SARS-2 Covid-19,” Dr. Oluoch said in a statement Thursday evening.

“He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” Dr. Olunya added.

The ODM boss checked into the hospital on Monday for a series of tests, some of which, according to his Dr. Ouma Olunya, confirmed he was positive.

