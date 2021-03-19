Friday, March 19, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered a piece of advice to Tanzanians following the death of their President John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli, who was a benevolent dictator passed away at Muzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam after contracting COVID-19 though the Tanzanian government says he died of a heart ailment.

When COVID-19 reached Tanzania in April last year, Magufuli denied the presence of the disease and refused to wear a facemask as instructed by World Health Organisation(WHO).

Magufuli denigrated anyone who wore a face mask and didn’t believe in vaccines

Instead, he placed his faith in prayer and herbal concoctions of dubious medical value.

In February this year, Magufuli, for the first time, admitted there was COVID-19 in Tanzania and started feeling unwell on February 27, and on Wednesday, he met his maker.

Mutahi, in a social media post on Thursday, urged Tanzanians to wear a mask to stop them from following Magufuli to the grave.

“#DearTanzanians WEAR a MASK. #ripmagufuli,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST