Home Editorial This is how SAMIA SULUHU inspected the guard of honour after she... This is how SAMIA SULUHU inspected the guard of honour after she was sworn in as President, RIP MAGUFULI (PHOTOs) March 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Moral cop EZEKIEL MUTUA goes after Netizens behind Lee Funeral Home rumours. CS MUCHERU spotted enjoying the cool breeze in Vipingo (PHOTOs) JusticeforVesh: DCI reveals more disturbing details on the shocking murder that happened in a lodging along Thika Road (READ). Interesting photo of President UHURU as a kid with his brother and sisters – They are now part of the deep state Smart DCI detectives catch a rogue police officer in Nairobi pants down – The disciplined force is rotten (READ) Another puzzling murder as a body of a 28-year-old woman is found dumped in Rongai – What is happening in this country? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow