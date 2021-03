Sunday, March 7, 2021 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, is living the life that most Kenyans dream of.

The wealthy lawyer, who was raised in a humble background, has a taste for the finer things in life and values friendship.

When he is not busy on the corridors of justice, he invites his ‘boys’ to his lavish Karen home where they enjoy expensive drinks.

This is what quality life entails.

The Kenyan DAILY POST