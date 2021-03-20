Saturday, March 20, 2021 – The Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi has given Kenyans a sneak peek of how BRT buses look like.

The buses will ferry commuters to and from the Central Business District (CBD) to Nairobi estates.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA) will first deploy 12 buses across five city routes and have been allocated lines which have been christened Ndovu Line, Simba Line, Chui Line, Kifaru Line and Nyati Line.

Ndovu line starts at 6 am from Kangemi running through Westlands (6.15 am), town center (6.30 am) onwards to Nairobi West (6.45 am), NextGen Mall (7 am), and end its first journey at 7.15 am.

A similar schedule is planned for a second BRT bus running in the opposite direction from Imara Daima (6 am) arriving at Kangemi at 7.15 am.

Ndovu line also has a second trip planned for the same route starting at Kangemi and Imara Daima respectively at 7 am through the same route until 8.30 am.

For the morning trip, the Simba line runs from Bomas of Kenya through Blue Sky/T-Mall to Nairobi CBD then passing through Thika Road on its way to Ruiru.

Chui Line has been reserved for Njiru-Showground route connecting the two nodes via Nairobi CBD while Kifaru line is dedicated to Mama Lucy-Dohnhom-CBD-T-Mall-Bomas-Karen-Kikuyu route with Nyati Line linking Ridgeways (Kiambu road), Balozi (Allsops) to Imara Daima estate.

The buses are being manufactured by Scania East Africa.

This is how they will look like.

