Monday, March 15, 2021 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Professor Herman Manyora, has urged Kenyans to prepare for another Kikuyu presidency following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit in 2022.

In his latest video broadcasted on his Youtube channel, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said the current troubles facing the handshake between Uhuru and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will make Mt Kenya region produce a presidential candidate who will vie for presidency in 2022.

“Because of the confusion in the handshake and the exposure William Ruto has had, and Uhuru’s reluctance to give immediate direction, it is possible the Mt Kenya voter shuns outward influence to go ahead in producing their own candidate,” Manyora said.

Manyora also said the GEMA nation which has between 8-9 million of the registered voters will front a presidential candidate in 2022 because of their numerical strength and the significance they wield in national politics.

“The Mt. Kenya vote is so critical. Anyone who does not have the region on the table when they are looking at whether or not they will become a president is indeed a joker,” Manyora said.

He concluded by saying it will be impossible for an outsider to come to the Mt Kenya region and persuade the residents to support their bid.

Raila and Deputy President William Ruto have been trying to woo the GEMA nation to support their Presidential bids in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST