Monday, March 8, 2021 – Yesterday, Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, who is rumoured to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor, was in Kiambu County for a church function.

Instead of hunting for votes in the streets and markets like Ruto, he drove to a local joint in Banana Hills where he addressed a handful of middle-class Kenyans who were eating nyacha choma with their families.

Gideon, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, rarely interacts with the poor.

“Senator Gideon Moi surprises revellers at a local joint in Banana Hills, Kiambu after he stopped for nyama choma and a little chat. He was joined by His Kiambu county colleague in the senate Hon. Kimani Wamatangi,” Kanu party announced on Twitter.

Is this man serious?

The Kenyan DAILY POST