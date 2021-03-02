Home Forum This happened along Thika Road today, always thank God when you arrive... This happened along Thika Road today, always thank God when you arrive home safely. (PHOTO) March 2, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Who is doing this to BABU OWINO? – Can you respect your leaders please (PHOTOs) The day is here Here’s the other side of Paris that they don’t show you (PHOTO) This guy should sue the tattoo artist who did this – Cheap is expensive (PHOTO) This is a Kinyozi somewhere in Nairobi (PHOTO) Just look at this heartbreaking PHOTO, Life is so unfair! Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow