Monday, 01 March 2021 – Controversial city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has denied claims by Samidoh’s wife, Edith, that she has created pseudo accounts that she uses to send her photos and videos having nice moments with her husband.

Edith had alleged that her husband’s mistress, Karen Nyamu, mocks her with multiple pseudo accounts that she has created.

Karen, through her Instagram stories, denied Edith’s allegations and promised her Ksh 1 Million if she provides screenshots to prove her wrong.

This is what she posted on her Instagram stories.

