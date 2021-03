Sunday, 21 March 2021 – Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has paraded the faces of 4 boys who are believed to be behind cases of violent robberies in Dandora estate, Nairobi.

They were nabbed by patrol cops with daggers while terrorizing innocent Kenyans.

One of the boys identified as Pau has been warned several times by Hessy.

Here are photos of the 4 dangerous boys and the daggers that they use to unleash terror on innocent Kenyans.

