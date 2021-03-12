Friday, March 12, 2021 – Following weeks of speculations over the whereabouts of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, fresh details have emerged over where he is.

The Tanzania strongman nicknamed the bulldozer was last seen in public late last month while he was commissioning projects, thereafter he went MIA.

Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, was alleging that Magufuli had contracted Covid-19 and was airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

But on Friday, Tanzania ambassador to Namibia Dr. Modestus Kipilimba clarified where Tanzania’s Head of State was.

Kipilimba said Magufuli is in Chato and is fit as the butcher’s dog.

He also said he is carrying his duties as usual and dismissed his hospitalization in Nairobi.

Early this week, there were speculations that Magufuli was airlifted to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition and was on a ventilator.

