Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – There was shock and confusion during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia after the centre referee collapsed on the pitch.

In the clip posted on Twitter, the Ghanaian referee, who is identified as Charles Bulu, is seen slowly walking towards the medical staff while being helped by players before he collapsed.

He was given first aid on the pitch and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after 80 minutes of play with Ivory Coast leading 3-1.

See videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST