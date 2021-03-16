Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – The coalition between Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) is in the offing.

This is the four leaders picked a 12-member team to spearhead talks on the formation of a coalition for the 2022 presidential contest, a move that has put former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ODM on the edge.

According to sources, the four have each picked three allies to sit in the panel.

ODM has recently protested that the ‘Sacred Alliance’ of four was being favoured by the state in the 2022 succession.

The alliance has said it is ready to face ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in next year’s presidential contest.

Gideon, the Baringo Senator, has picked KANU secretary general, Nick Salat, Tiaty MP William Kamket, and West Pokot Senator Samwel Poghisio.

Kalonzo settled on Wiper vice-chairpersons Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Victor Swanya Ogeto as well Kitui Senator Enock Wambua to represent him.

Musalia has picked ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula, Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi and chairperson Kelvin Lunani to hold brief for him.

Kimilili MP Chris Wamalwa, Kwanza’s Ferdinand Wanyonyi and Ford Kenya organising Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu will represent Wetang’ula.

Speaking yesterday, Wamalwa teased Raila and Ruto, saying Sacred Alliance was taking shape and would give them a run for their money.

“This is the coalition to watch, this is the coalition that will form government in 2022.”

“Structures are being put in place with team-leaders.”

“Once we are done with BBI, we are going to unveil the team,” Wamalwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST