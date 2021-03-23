By Silas Nyachwani.

Women hate mama’s boys. Understandably so. Nothing as frustrating as a man who can’t make up his mind and their mother dictates even the colour of his boxers.

But the real tragedy is dating or marrying Daddy’s girl. Even worse when she is the only daughter and the father is determined to hoard her and protect her until he dies.

Fathers become overly protective. Fathers can be spiteful of the prospective men. Fathers forget the process and may hold a dim view of prospective husband’s on account of their income. And if the girl basks in the glow of her father, she may end up wasting so much time waiting for the perfect man who may never show up.

I know a dozen women whose lives, by their fathers trying to protect them, were ruined irreparably by their very fathers. People forget how fast the years role after 25. You reject two men like this, and you are 35, single, childless, not out of choice, but because you listened to your daddy too much.

I know so many men out here, OK men, perfect men who have been despised by their inlaws, abused and insulted, told very bad things, when their only mistake was being young and broke.

The girl was torn between the love of their life and the love of the father and family. The family used their financial muscle to kick a man who would have made the girl happy. And the girl goes on to be miserable for the rest of their lives.

It is a healthy sign when a girl loves her dad. But if she loves the daddy too much, if she is the only daughter, you may want to review your choices before committing to such.

The last thing you want is your decisions as a husband for your family being overruled your father-in-law. You can’t be two men in a woman’s life, because the stronger one materially will always win, whether her father or the mid-level manager making advances on her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST