Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again maintained that he is ready to work with Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, in the 2022 polls.

In an interview with Jalang’o TV on Thursday afternoon, Ruto said he is ready to team up with Raila Odinga because ODM is the only party that is not tribal.

Ruto also attacked Amani National Congress, KANU, Ford Kenya and Wiper Democratic Movement parties saying they are tribal parties headed by ‘cerelac boys’.

The DP said the alliance of Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula stands for nothing and should be rejected by Kenyans.

Ruto also said he is ready and willing to work with all like-minded politicians who share his dream for the country.

He said any leader who agrees with his manifesto and his belief that poverty should be fought from the bottom to the top is welcome to his camp.

