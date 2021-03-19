Friday, 19 March 2021 – A little-known Kenyan lady has become an internet sensation after she posted a video attacking Kenyan men.
The disgruntled lady claims Kenyan men are the most stupid human beings that she has ever met.
She claims that when a Kenyan man does a favor to a lady, the first thing that comes into his mind is chewing her goodies.
She ranted that no Kenyan man can take a lady for a date without thinking how he will sample her goodies.
Watch the explosive video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST