Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, was been roughed up and his money stolen during the choatic by-election in the Matungu constituency.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Amani National Congress (ANC) legislator is seen struggling to get back the bag where he allegedly placed the money.

According to him, a high-ranking police officer was the one who took his money.

Earlier in the day, there was drama in the constituency after the senator and Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, exchanged words over the ongoing Matungu by-election.

Malala was representing ANC candidate Oscar Nabulindo while Wanga was representing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate David Were.

Malala claimed Wanga was bribing voters to vote in favour of David Were.

Were is a close confidante of ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a nutshell, the Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections were marred by chaos, vote bribery and intimidation of voters and it is not clear whether Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will cancel the two mini polls.

Here is the video of Malala being roughed and his money stolen

